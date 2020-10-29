Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $57.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.77.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.20. 933,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,360,551. The stock has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

