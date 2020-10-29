Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,360,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

