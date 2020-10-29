International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend by 16.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years.

NYSE:IBM opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average is $122.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

