International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.70. 179,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,552. The company has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average is $122.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

