Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kingfisher (KGFHY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kingfisher (OTCMKTS: KGFHY):

10/27/2020 – Kingfisher was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "KINGFISHER is Europe's leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany's leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. "

10/24/2020 – Kingfisher was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/21/2020 – Kingfisher was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Kingfisher was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/15/2020 – Kingfisher was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Kingfisher had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/2/2020 – Kingfisher had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/2/2020 – Kingfisher had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/1/2020 – Kingfisher was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/30/2020 – Kingfisher had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

9/23/2020 – Kingfisher had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55. Kingfisher plc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

