IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of IQV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $176.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,320 shares of company stock worth $30,498,048. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in IQVIA by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in IQVIA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

