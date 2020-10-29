iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Reduced by David Loasby

David Loasby cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after buying an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44,300.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,786,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,643 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,897,000 after purchasing an additional 984,374 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,116,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.48. 1,315,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,081,168. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

