iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $328.20 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.59 and its 200-day moving average is $319.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

