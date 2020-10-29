iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.88. The stock had a trading volume of 205,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,460. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

