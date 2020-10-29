JetBlue Airways Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

JBLU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. 255,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,321,477. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 42.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.0% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,959.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

