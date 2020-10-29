Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on JLL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $8.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.93. 10,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,292. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 37,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
