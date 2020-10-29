Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JLL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $8.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.93. 10,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,292. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 37,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

