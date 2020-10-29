JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) a €120.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €136.86 ($161.02).

ETR SAP opened at €92.24 ($108.52) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69. SAP SE has a twelve month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €131.65 and a 200 day moving average of €124.98.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

