JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €94.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.29 ($97.99).

Shares of FME opened at €68.08 ($80.09) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €72.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.73.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

