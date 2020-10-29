JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,568,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,061,000. FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,230,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 110,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,566,000.

JMST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,201. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

