Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 934,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 482,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 367,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,759. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

