Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of KMT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.26. 10,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,650. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -432.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Kennametal by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kennametal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

