Kimball International Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Kimball International has increased its dividend payment by 47.8% over the last three years.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.96. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $156.07 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBAL. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.