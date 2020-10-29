Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend by 90.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 128.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.1%.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

