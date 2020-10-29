KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

KLAC has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

KLA stock traded up $8.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.03. 21,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.70. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $223.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total value of $286,626.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,580.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,994 shares of company stock worth $12,026,924 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $98,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

