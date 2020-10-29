L Brands, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

NYSE LB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,384. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in L Brands by 268.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in L Brands by 610.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

