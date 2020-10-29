Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of LSI traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $67.31 and a 52 week high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

