Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for approximately 1.7% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Lithia Motors worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $349,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 20.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $61,553.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,189.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $231.35. 5,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $288.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

