Loop Capital Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $61.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

Brinker International stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.78. 25,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,680. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,223,447.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,130,967.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,160 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 795,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,764,000 after buying an additional 509,006 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

