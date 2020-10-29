Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) is Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s 9th Largest Position

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Magellan Health accounts for 1.6% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Magellan Health worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Magellan Health by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 112,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 14,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $1,149,150.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,320 shares of company stock worth $1,281,517. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.55. 2,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,743. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. Magellan Health’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

