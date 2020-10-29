Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Sidoti

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,280. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -95.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director David Floyd acquired 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

