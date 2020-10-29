Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.03, but opened at $26.42. Meta Financial Group shares last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 8,494 shares.

The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

CASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $180,650.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,121.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,967. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,818,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 181,513 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 234,742 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $797.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

