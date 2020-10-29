Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $104.93. 12,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,939. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Microchip Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

