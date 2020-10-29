Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 1,235 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Docusign by 10.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 80.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 131,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.61.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

