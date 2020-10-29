Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,500 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,078,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Square by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,777,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,551,000 after acquiring an additional 126,571 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Square by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Square by 4.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

SQ stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.00. 47,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,614,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $193.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.56 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.10 and its 200 day moving average is $120.96.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.