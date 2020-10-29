Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.13.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total transaction of $4,324,204.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,567 shares of company stock valued at $69,756,194. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,683. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.