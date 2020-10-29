Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after acquiring an additional 190,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $150.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.81 and its 200 day moving average is $134.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

