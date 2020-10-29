Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.66.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $181.97. The company had a trading volume of 151,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,374. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.76. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

