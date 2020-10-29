Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,424,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $167.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

