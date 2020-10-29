Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $722,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.96.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $200.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,938. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

