Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,474,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $287,467,000 after purchasing an additional 754,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,160,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $96,010,000 after buying an additional 290,011 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.23. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

