Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $131.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

