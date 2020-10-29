Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist upped their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $485.42. The stock had a trading volume of 32,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,470. The company has a market capitalization of $214.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $502.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.55 and a 52 week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,505 shares of company stock worth $169,179,594. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

