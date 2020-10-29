Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $224.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.