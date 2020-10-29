Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.54.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,576. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.93 and a 200 day moving average of $142.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

