Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. AXA bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $10,893,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,968,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average is $104.18. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Insiders have sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.13.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

