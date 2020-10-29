Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,465 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company accounts for 2.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.32% of Moelis & Company worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

MC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.71. 4,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,381. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $3,349,050. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.