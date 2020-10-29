Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 5th

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $491.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Myers Industries has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $18.47.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $118.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.