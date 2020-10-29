National Bank Financial Analysts Give IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) a C$10.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$10.00 price target on IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) in a research report report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IPLP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from a buy rating to a tender rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE IPLP opened at C$10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $543.82 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.29. IPL Plastics Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.83 and a 52-week high of C$10.43.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

