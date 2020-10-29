National Bank Financial Analysts Give IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) a C$10.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$10.00 price target on IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) in a research report report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IPLP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from a buy rating to a tender rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE IPLP opened at C$10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $543.82 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.29. IPL Plastics Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.83 and a 52-week high of C$10.43.

IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) Company Profile

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

