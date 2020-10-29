National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$156.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$156.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$117.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a neutral rating and set a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

CTC.A stock opened at C$149.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$139.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$121.59. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$67.15 and a one year high of C$157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

