National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for National Oilwell Varco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOV. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 287,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,802. National Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 13.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the first quarter valued at $506,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 89.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 481,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth $106,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

