Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Nokia by 20.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Nokia by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nokia by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,928,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,673,156. Nokia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

