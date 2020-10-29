Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lifted to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Danske downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

NHYDY stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

