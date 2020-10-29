North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 1,390 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.52. 139,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

