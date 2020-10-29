Northcoast Research Weighs in on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.24. 11,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,611. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.