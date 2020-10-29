NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 20.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.92. 14,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.92, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

